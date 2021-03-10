BOSTON (CBS) — Marcus Smart will be back at Celtics practice on Wednesday. A return to game action may not be far behind.

Smart will take place in Wednesday’s practice, though head coach Brad Stevens isn’t sure just how much live action the guard will see in his return. Bumping bodies with others will determine when he returns to the lineup, so chances are that Smart will not play Thursday night when the Celtics start the second half of the 2021 season against the Nets in Brooklyn.

But it feels like a return is just around the corner, and Stevens fed into that notion Wednesday morning.

“It sounds like he’s pretty close to being cleared,” Stevens told 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Zolak and Bertrand. “So that’s a good thing.”

Smart has been sidelined since going down with a nasty calf injury on Jan. 30 in a loss to the Lakers. The Celtics set an approximate timetable of 2-3 weeks the day after Smart went down, but that was later updated to the start of the second half.

In 17 games this season — all starts — Smart averaged 16 points, six assists and two steals per game for Boston. The Celtics have gone 9-9 during his absence and have seen their defensive numbers slide a bit without the team’s bulldog on the floor.