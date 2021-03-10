BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey is among a bipartisan group of senators that is reintroducing a bill that would make daylight saving time permanent across the country.
Markey and Democratic senators Sheldon Whitehouse and Ron Wyden joined Republicans Marco Rubio, James Lankford, Roy Blunt, Cindy Hyde-Smith and Rick Scott to reintroduce the Sunshine Protection Act.
Fifteen states have passed similar laws but for the change to apply, federal statute is required.
The bill would mean Americans would no longer need to change their clocks once a year. The senators said studies have shown making Daylight Saving Time permanent "could benefit the economy and country."
“Extra sunshine in the evenings not only puts a spring in our step and offers the perfect reason to get outside, but it also positively impacts consumer spending and shifts energy consumption,” Markey said. “Studies have found year-round Daylight Saving Time would improve publish health, public safety and mental health – especially important during this cold and dark COVID winter. I am proud to have co-authored the provision of the 2005 law that extended Daylight Saving Time by several weeks, and I am now proud to sponsor the Sunshine Protection Act to add an extra hour of sunshine for the full 365 days a year.”