Marcus Smart Close To Being Cleared For ReturnMarcus Smart will be back at Celtics practice on Wednesday. A return to game action may not be far behind.

Julian Edelman Offers Some Perspective To Meyers Leonard After Heat Forward Uses Anti-Semitic SlurJulian Edelman is offering to help Miami Heat forward Meyers Leonard, who used an anti-Semitic slur during a video game livestream on Tuesday.

Emmanuel Sanders Released By Saints; Will Patriots Be Interested Once Again?Another free-agent possibility has emerged for the Patriots in wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders.

NFL Insider Suggests Free Agents May Not Be Eager To Sign With PatriotsAfter a 7-9 season and no clear direction for the franchise, it seems as though free agents may not be overly eager to sign with the Patriots.

Patriots Offensive Line Coaches On Hand To See Pro Day Of Division III Center Quinn MeinerzWith David Andrews set to hit free agency, the New England Patriots are doing their pre-draft homework on centers. On Tuesday, the Pats had offensive line coaches at the Pro Day for D-III center Quinn Meinerz.