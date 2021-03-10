BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts is designating four days at its mass COVID vaccination sites for educators only in the upcoming weeks.
Childcare workers and K-12 teachers and school staff become eligible to sign up for their COVID vaccine at all sites in the state on Thursday. Teachers can already sign up for CVS appointments through the federal pharmacy program.
Starting Friday, the state is launching a new preregistration form that will allow teachers and other eligible residents to sign up for appointments as they become available.
The following days will have appointments designated for educators only at mass vaccine sites:
- Saturday, March 27
- Saturday, April 3
- Saturday, April 10
- Sunday, April 11
Massachusetts currently has mass vaccine sites at Eastfield Mall in Springfield, Natick Mall, Gillette Stadium, Doubletree Hotel in Danvers, Reggie Lewis Center, the former Circuit City in Dartmouth, and Hynes Convention Center starting March 18. The Fenway Park site is open through March 27 until it is phased out.
For consistency, regional collaboratives and other vaccine providers are also encouraged, but not required, to designate those same dates for teachers only.
Providers can also designate alternative dates for educators, though clinics cannot be restricted to people who live or work in a particular area. Those must be submitted to the state by March 16.
The state warned that due to limited vaccine supplies, educators may not receive their shots until the middle of April or later.
Visit Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine to find out when you’re eligible and to book an appointment or call the hotline at 211.