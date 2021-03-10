BOSTON (CBS) – Governor Charlie Baker will hold a news conference Wednesday morning about COVID vaccines in Massachusetts.
You can watch it live at 11:30 a.m. on CBSN Boston in the video above.
Baker will be joined at the press conference by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Sec. of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, Shawmut Corporation CEO James Wyner and Fallon Company CEO Joe Fallon.
The group will tour the N-95 mask manufacturing facility operated by the Shawmut Corporation and Fallon Company before Baker provides his update on vaccines.
Visit Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine to find out when you’re eligible and to book an appointment or call the hotline at 211.