BOSTON (CBS) — The coronavirus pandemic has impacted life in Massachusetts for a year now. Here is a timeline of significant events that have occurred since the virus was first discovered in the state:

Feb. 1, 2020: A man returning to Boston from Wuhan, China tests positive for COVID-19. The man, who is in his 20s, studies at UMass Boston. and sought medical attention when he felt sick shortly after arriving at Logan Airport. This case is the eighth in the country.

Feb. 26-27, 2020: Biogen holds an international business conference at the Long Wharf Marriott in Boston. It is later determined that this conference can be connected to between 205,000 and 300,000 coronavirus cases. A study estimates the conference is responsible for about 1.6% of all coronavirus cases in the United States.

March 10, 2020: Gov. Charlie Baker declares a state of emergency due to coronavirus. There are 92 cases in the state, 70 of those are connected to the Biogen conference.

March 11, 2020: The World Health Organization declares that the COVID-19 outbreak will be characterized as a pandemic. There are 118,000 cases in 114 countries.

March 11, 2020: The NBA abruptly suspends its season after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for COVID-19.

March 12, 2020: The NHL announces it is also suspending its season due to coronavirus concerns.

March 15, 2020: Gov. Charlie Baker orders all Massachusetts schools to close. At this point, there are 164 coronavirus cases in the state.

March 15, 2020: Gov. Charlie Baker also orders restaurants to only serve take-out or delivery, and prohibits gatherings of groups larger than 25. The order was initially set to end on April 7.

March 20, 2020: An 87-year-old man became the first person in Massachusetts to die from a coronavirus-related illness, the Department of Public Health says.

March 23, 2020: Gov. Charlie Baker orders all non-essential businesses to close and advises all residents to stay at home and avoid unnecessary travel. At this point, there are 646 cases of coronavirus in the state.

March 24, 2020: Massachusetts surpasses 1,000 coronavirus cases with the announcement of 382 new cases.

April 15, 2020: Massachusetts surpasses 1,000 COVID-19 related deaths.

May 1, 2020: Gov. Charlie Baker signs an executive order requiring residents to wear a face mask if they cannot socially distance themselves from others in public. At this point, there are 64,311 COVID-19 in the state.

May 18, 2020: The state begins Phase 1 Step 1 of a four-phase plan to reopen the economy.

June 1, 2020: Massachusetts surpasses 100,000 coronavirus cases as it reports probable cases for the first time.

Nov. 12, 2020: Confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Massachusetts surpass 10,000.

Dec. 11, 2020: The U.S. gives the final go-ahead to the nation’s first COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer. In a study of nearly 44,000 people, the FDA found the vaccine was safe and more than 90% effective across recipients of different ages, races, and those with health problems.

Dec. 18, 2020: The FDA gives Cambridge-based Moderna emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine. Moderna’s shot provided 94% protection against COVID-19 in the Cambridge company’s ongoing study of 30,000 people.

Jan. 21, 2021: A COVID-19 variant, known to be more contagious and potentially more deadly, from the United Kingdom was found in Massachusetts for the first time.

Feb. 27, 2021: The FDA issues emergency use authorization of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, giving the country three COVID-19 vaccines to fight the pandemic.