BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts has adjusted its travel order, following new Centers for Disease Control guidelines for those who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.
The order, which requires most travelers to either quarantine for two weeks or obtain a negative coronavirus test upon arriving in Massachusetts, now exempts those who have been “completely vaccinated.”READ MORE: 'Democrats Were Elected To End The Pandemic': Massachusetts House Delegation Hails Passage Of COVID Stimulus Bill
“Individuals who have received two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines OR who have received a single dose of the Janssen vaccine, more than 14 days ago and who do not have symptoms, do not need to obtain a negative test prior to traveling to, or quarantine upon arrival to, Massachusetts,” the order now states.
Those who qualify for the exemption need to have documentation of their vaccination available if asked. Violators are subject to a fine of $500 per day.READ MORE: Boston Public Schools Will Open COVID Vaccine Clinics For Teachers, Staff
Lower risk states and territories currently exempted from the travel order are Hawaii, Puerto Rico, Missouri, Washington and Oregon.
The CDC announced this week that fully vaccinated people can gather privately indoors together without wearing masks or having to practice social distancing.MORE NEWS: Permanent Daylight Saving Time? Bipartisan Group Of Senators Files 'Sunshine Protection Act'
Click here to learn more about the travel order.