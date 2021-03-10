CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — There’s an important breakfast food debate raging on social media – does New York or California have better bagels? Well, how about Cambridge?
Bagelsaurus in Cambridge has landed on a new Food & Wine roundup of "The Best Bagels In America." Food & Wine's David Landsel recognized the Porter Square shop for having "some of the best new-style bagels in the country, made from a sourdough starter."
“The result is something that looks traditional, with the perfect crust and chew; inside, however, you’ll find one of the lightest bagels you may ever fall in love with,” Landsel writes. “This is a bagel that will last on your counter for days.”
Bagelsaurus was started in 2013 as a weekly pop-up in Brookline by owner Mary Ting Hyatt. The shop expressed its appreciation for the recognition on Instagram.
“Thank you @foodandwine for recognizing our little bagel shop along with so many other bagel powerhouses we love and admire,” Bagelsaurus posted. “Much love to our loyal customers who’ve helped us survive 2020 and beyond — and the incredibly creative, hardworking staff that makes the dream work every damn day.”
The list features and small shops in states like North Dakota and Ohio for bagel lovers to seek out. Feldman's Bagels and Myer's Bagel Bakery in Burlington, Vermont; Forage in Lewiston, Maine; Rover Bagel in Biddeford, Maine and Scratch Baking Company in South Portland, Maine also made the cut for New England.
