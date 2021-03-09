WATERTOWN (CBS) — Front lawns in Watertown are filled with all kinds of unique art. It’s part of the YardArt project, which is meant to spread creativity and joy during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think it’s awesome. I would like to try it,” said 10-year-old Caileigh Faherty while examining a sculpture. “You’re seeing color and lots of creative things going on. Whoever made this is pretty good at art.”

The initiative was an idea from Watertown resident and Watertown Public Arts and Culture Committee member Barbara Epstein.

“Barbara was in her backyard raking up branches and sticks one day and she thought, ‘hey it would be fun to do something with this,’” said Sally Young, YardArt Committee member.

Shortly after, there was an invitation to the community to do the same. The town-wide exhibit YardArt Watertown 2021 launched on March 5.

“We really made a conscious decision to put no barriers in place so we didn’t tell people what to make and how to make it but we provided ideas,” said Epstein.

“A lot of installations made out of recycled materials. There’s one up the street that’s made out of takeout containers,” said Young.

So far, there have been over 140 entries, which people can locate by looking at an interactive map online.

Executive Director of the Mosesian Center for the Arts Darren Farrington said, “the goal was to get art back in people’s lives after so many months of not being able to visit museums or theaters.”

“It was exactly what we were hoping for. To get people out of their houses. To give them a reason to look at other areas of Watertown and just find a way to connect with people,” said Epstein.

The project will run through April 2.

It’s not too late to get involved. Watertown residents are encouraged to participate in YardArt throughout the month. People are encouraged to share their artwork using #yardartwatertown on social media. For more information, visit the Mosesian Center’s website.