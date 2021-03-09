BOSTON (CBS) – When it comes to the best places to live in the U.S., a new study finds there are some great choices in New England.
U.S. News and World Report released its annual Best States rankings Tuesday, and New Hampshire was the top local state at number 4.
The ranking is based on more than 70 metrics, including health care, education, economy, infrastructure, crime and natural environment.
New Hampshire topped the list for crime, was second for natural environment, and third for economy.
Washington, Minnesota and Utah were the top three states. Massachusetts came in ninth, while Vermont was number 11.
