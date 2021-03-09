BOSTON (CBS) – The FBI has arrested a man from Western Massachusetts in connection with the Capitol riot on January 6.
The FBI said it got several tips that Troy Sargent of Pittsfield posted selfies on social media from the U.S. Capitol in front of police dressed in riot gear. There is also body camera video of Sargent allegedly trying to punch a Washington DC Police officer.
Sargent was released after a court appearance Tuesday afternoon.
Five people died, including one Capitol Police officer, in the riot January 6.