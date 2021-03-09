STURBRIDGE (CBS) — Sturbridge Police called upon Massachusetts State Police last Friday evening after a man allegedly broke into a display case at Walmart and stole over $1,000 worth of jewelry. Trooper Ken Hanchett and K9 Orry were able to track down the suspect.
State Police said the man was last seen at the back door of a neighboring store.
"Orry acquired the suspect's scent and began tracking along a wood line behind the store, up to a fenced-in area containing propane tanks. Past the tanks, Orry turned to the right into the woods and continued tracking through thick vegetation and wetlands. Orry pulled through the woods and into the parking lot at Bay Path University, then tracked to an area where there were several vans and busses were parked. There, Orry circled briefly before pulling along to the front of the building," State Police described on Facebook.
The man was found hiding behind a commercial generator at the corner of the building.
"Trooper Hanchett issued commands to surrender or face apprehension by Orry, and the suspect was taken into custody without incident."
State Police said the man already a had felony warrant for illegally possessing a large-capacity firearm and drug charges and a misdemeanor warrant for drug charges.