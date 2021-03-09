BOSTON (CBS) — Jake DeBrusk will be a spectator when the Bruins take on the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. The winger is a healthy scratch for Boston’s tilt, head coach Bruce Cassidy announced Tuesday morning.

DeBrusk is marred in a season-long slump, and Cassidy is hoping that a night out of the lineup will provide a good wake-up call for the 24-year-old. He specifically called out DeBrusk’s efforts when he announced the player’s night off with reporters.

“We’ve tried different angles with Jake. He’s met one-on-one with myself, he’s met with coaches one-on-one. He’s talked to some of the veteran guys. At the end of the day, we’re not quite getting out of Jake what we want,” said Cassidy. “Some of that is circumstance and situational; he’s move around and been hurt.

“But I still feel he’s been given ice time to perform to the best of his ability and we feel we’re not getting the effort we require,” added Cassidy. “It’s not always about the scoresheet; it’s about being one of 20 guys helping you win. Some nights it’s there and some nights it’s not. We’ve tried different messaging with the player and sometimes going upstairs and taking a look is not a bad way to go to put a different perspective on it, and give a better appreciation for being in there.

Cassidy did not say whether DeBrusk would be on the ninth floor of TD Garden when the Bruins host the New York Rangers on Thursday night.

“He’s not the first person that has been scratched and won’t be the last, but we want to make him a better player in the long run. This is the avenue we’re going to take today,” he said.

DeBrusk has bounced up down Boston’s second and third lines this season, but nothing has gotten him going. He has just one point in Boston’s last five games, an assist in Saturday’s win over Washington, and he hasn’t found the back of the net in three weeks. After scoring 46 goals over the previous two season, DeBrusk has just one goal and four assists in 17 games this year, and is a minus-four in his time on the ice.