DEDHAM (CBS) – A Dedham Police officer was saved by his body armor after a man attacked him with a knife Tuesday afternoon.
Officers were responding to a Park Street home for a possible breaking and entering when they confronted a 46-year-old Dedham man who was in possession of two knives on a porch. The man dropped the knives when the officers ordered him to.
When the officer went to help the man off the porch, he lunged at the officer with a third knife. The officer was hit in the chest area but his body armor prevented injury.
Another officer used an electronic control device to take the suspect into custody. He will be charged with breaking and entering in the day time and armed assault with intent to murder.