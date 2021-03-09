BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus-related medical questions. If you have a question for Dr. Mallika, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.

I have had Lyme disease and still have symptoms of Lyme when under stress. Is it safe to receive the covid vaccine? – Carolyn

Yes, even if you have chronic symptoms of Lyme disease, you can get the COVID-19 vaccine. But please talk to your doctor about your concerns.

Mary in Hull and Kathy both have not been able to schedule their second dose of the COVID vaccine. They wonder how long they can wait between doses for it to still be effective.

I know. It’s very frustrating for so many people. But don’t worry. According to the CDC, even if you have to wait up to 6 weeks between doses, you don’t need to start the series over again. And you probably have a significant amount of protection just after one dose.

Like my father, I get pneumonia after vaccines and I also have severe reactions to tree nuts and chocolate requiring an epi-pen. Should I get the covid vaccine? – Leslie

It is unlikely that vaccines in the past have actually caused pneumonia, but having a history of pneumonia or food allergies is not a contraindication to getting the COVID-19 vaccine. So yes, you should get vaccinated after discussing your concerns with your doctor.

Another viewer asks, “I am getting the vaccine next Tuesday and the next day I need to have some blood work done. Is that okay a day after getting the vaccine?”

Yes, you can get routine blood work after getting vaccinated.

Another viewer asks, “What restrictions do fully vaccinated individuals need to follow if they travel from MA? Is documentation available? Maybe a card?”

When you get vaccinated you will be given a vaccine card that you can carry with you. Or you can scan it or take a photo of it with your smartphone.