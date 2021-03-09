BOSTON (CBS) – There is now a large-scale coronavirus vaccination site on Cape Cod. A clinic is now open at Cape Cod Community College in West Barnstable.
On Tuesday, workers administered 600 Johnson & Johnson shots. Another 600 appointments are scheduled for Thursday. People on the Cape have been asking for easier vaccine access for months.READ MORE: Dedham Police Officer Attacked By Man With Knife, Saved By Body Armor
State Senator Julian Cyr said convenience is key. “We need to be making sure that we are reaching those most vulnerable folks, I think the older adults in my communities, many of them don’t drive and or maybe they don’t drive very far, maybe down the street to go to the grocery store maybe once a week,” Cyr said.READ MORE: Return To The Classroom: Massachusetts Sets Deadlines For Elementary, Middle Schools To Shift To In-Person Learning
Senator Cyr said if the supply is there, the site could vaccinate as many as 750 people every day.MORE NEWS: Unifying America: Non-Profit Provides Support For Low-Income Workers Looking To Switch Careers
Visit Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine to find out when you’re eligible and to book an appointment.