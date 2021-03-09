BOSTON (CBS) — The rush is on for parents to secure a spot for their kids at summer camp. The North Reading Parks and Recreation Department is hard at work mapping out its summer camp programming as we begin to thaw out from the winter.

“We really miss seeing the kids,” said Lynne Clemens of the North Reading Parks and Recreation Department.

Right now, North Reading is planning on keeping enrollment based on the current capacity limits until the state updates the summer camp guidelines.

“We’re starting light with the spring, we’ll have some programing but come the summer we’re really hoping to bring in our regular summer-cape programming which parents are used to,” said Clemens. “We’re going to definitely not open up our programs as big as they’ve been before just so it’s more manageable for us.”

“We expect the guidance to be released as soon as possible,” said Massachusetts Camping Association President Matt Scholl.

He also said camps desperately need to know this summer’s capacity limits and what the indoor requirements will be. “I think the real concern at this point is that there is a waitlist of families and campers that are ready to go we’re just waiting to understand when we can release them from the waitlist and fully enroll for camp.”

The YMCA of Greater Boston is already signing kids up for summer programs and will adjust as needed.

“We’ve pivoted to respond to community needs in a multitude of different areas,” said YMCA of Greater Boston President and CEO James Morton.

The Y is already seeing huge enrollment numbers.

Morton said this will probably be the most important summer ever for kids.

“This is a time for us to return to as much normalcy as we possibly can,” he explained.