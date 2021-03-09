BOSTON (CBS) — The Truth could soon be headed for Springfield.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Tuesday announced the 14 finalists for the class of 2021, with former Celtics great Paul Pierce among them.

Pierce, a 10-time All-Star and the MVP of the 2008 finals, is a finalist in his first year of eligibility.

Celtics legend Bill Russell is also a finalist as a coach. He earned enshrinement as a player in 1975.

Pierce, 43, was drafted 10th overall by the Celtics in 1998. He spent 15 seasons with Boston, averaging 21.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in 1,102 regular-season games played for the Celtics. He also played in 136 playoff games for the Celtics, reaching the NBA Finals twice and winning a championship — alongside class of 2020 inductee Kevin Garnett — in 2008.

Pierce was an All-Star every year from 2002-06 and from 2008-12, and he remains in the top 10 in all-time 3-point field goals made. He currently ranks 16th all time in points scored.

Pierce didn’t finish his career with the Celtics, as he was traded to the Nets — again, alongside Garnett — in a deal that netted the Celtics for four first-round picks. Boston turned two of those picks into Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

After one year with the Nets, one year with the Wizards and two years with the Clippers, Pierce retired in 2017. His No. 34 was retired by the Celtics in 2018.

Russell became the first Black coach in NBA history when he took over for Red Auerbach in 1966, and he led the Celtics to a championship in his second season as player-coach. He and the Celtics won it all again a year later, giving him 11 championships in his career. Overall, Russell compiled a 341-290 record coaching the Celtics, SuperSonics and Kings.

The complete list of finalists is below.

NORTH AMERICAN COMMITTEE FINALISTS

Rick Adelman (Coach)

Chris Bosh

Michael Cooper

Tim Hardaway

Marques Johnson

Paul Pierce

Bill Russell (Coach)

Ben Wallace

Chris Webber

Jay Wright (Coach)

WOMEN’S COMMITTEE FINALISTS

Leta Andrews (Coach)

Yolanda Griffith

Lauren Jackson

Marianne Stanley (Coach)