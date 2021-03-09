BOSTON (CBS) — The departure of Tom Brady continues to hurt the Patriots.
While it's not known if the Patriots would have made a run at signing wide receiver Chris Godwin in free agency, the team now won't have the chance. The Buccaneers are placing the franchise on the wideout.
Buccaneers informed WR Chris Godwin he is being franchise tagged, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2021
The 25-year-old Godwin has put together three straight excellent seasons for Tampa. Though he was limited to just 12 games in 2020, he caught 65 passes for 840 yards and seven touchdowns in his first year with Brady. In 2019, he caught 86 passes for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns. His breakout season came in year two, when he caught 59 passes for 842 yards and seven touchdowns in 2018.
Godwin also caught 16 passes for 232 yards and a touchdown during the Bucs' run to a Super Bowl title.
The 6-foot-1, 209-pound receiver is now due to make $16.43 million in 2021. The third-round pick out of Penn State was making $2.133 million last year after making a total of $1.259 million combined over his previous three seasons.