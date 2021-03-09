BOSTON (CBS) – Mayor Marty Walsh once again urged Bostonians not to gather for St. Patrick’s Day this year, saying doing so could jeopardize the city’s improved COVID metrics.
St. Patrick’s Day is Wednesday, March 17. There will be no parade for a second straight year.READ MORE: Skater Uses Apple Watch To Call 911 After Crashing Through Ice
Walsh asked people not to have house parties or other gatherings with people who are not immediate family members.
“Don’t put our progress at risk because people want to have a party at St. Patrick’s Day,” Walsh said, echoing his message from earlier this month. “There should be no large gatherings anytime.”READ MORE: New Hampshire Ranked Fourth Best State, Massachusetts Comes In At 9
Gatherings in the city are limited to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.
“We have plenty of opportunity to celebrate when the pandemic is over,” Walsh said.
No lines will be allowed outside of restaurants, Walsh said.MORE NEWS: Northeastern University Planning For 'Normal' Fall Semester
“The city is going to be enforcing safety protocols,” Walsh said. “Please do the right thing. We’ve made so much progress in bringing these numbers down.”