BOSTON (CBS) — With the return of fans now just weeks away in Boston, the TD Garden has released a video that lays out new protocols for those who will be in attendance for Bruins and Celtics games.

Notably, fans will be sent to specific entrance gates in order to limit crowds upon entry. Fans will also be using their phones both for tickets to gain entry and to order food once inside the building.

Like many other arenas that have been hosting fans, the Garden will separate fans into “pods,” keeping different groups a safe distance apart from each other.

Fans will of course be asked to stay at home if they are exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19, if they have been in contact with someone else who tested positive within the previous two weeks, or if they are awaiting COVID-19 test results.

The TD Garden will require all attendees to wear their masks at all times, except when they are actively eating or drinking. Fans will also be required to remain in their assigned seats throughout the game.

“As much as you want to go visit your cousin’s friend’s sister across the arena, don’t do it, OK?” Denis Leary says in the video. “Stick with your crew.”

Garden ushers will also instruct fans to leave one row at a time to avoid crowding after games.

“On the way out, don’t be that guy,” Leary says in the video. “Slow your roll, listen to our ushers who will assist with an airplane-style departure, and maintain physical distance for all.”

The TD Garden will be allowed to host 12 percent of its capacity for sporting events beginning on March 22. The Bruins will get the first crack at playing in front of home fans, as they host the Islanders on March 23 and 25 before hosting the Sabres and Devils over the weekend that follows. The Celtics’ first home game in front of fans will be on Monday, March 29 against the Pelicans.

“An incredible amount of work and collaboration has taken place over the past year in preparation for the return of fans to TD Garden,” Bruins president Cam Neely said. “The processes and protocols that have been put in place are structured to ensure the safety, well-being, and enjoyment of our fans. We are beyond excited to welcome back the best fans in hockey to TD Garden as their energy and enthusiasm have been greatly missed.”

“We’re grateful for the hard work of our colleagues at TD Garden, the Bruins, and the NBA, and for the guidance we’ve received from the Governor’s office and city officials,” Celtics president Rich Gotham said. “We have great confidence that everyone’s diligence will provide a safe, welcoming, and enjoyable experience.”