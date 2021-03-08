BOSTON (CBS) — The Isobel Cup is coming to Boston. The National Women’s Hockey League (NWHL) will complete its championship competition at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton later this month, the league announced Monday.

The Isobel Cup Playoffs got underway in February in Lake Placid but were put on hold due to a rise in COVID-19 cases around the league. The tournament will return with enhanced health and safety protocols and enforcement, the league said Monday, with games set to be played March 26-27 at the home of the Boston Pride.

The NWHL’s final four will include a showdown between the Pride and the top-seeded Toronto Six, which will be the first semifinal game on March 26 at 5 p.m. A semifinal showdown between the Minnesota Whitecaps and Connecticut Whale will follow, and the two semifinal winners will square off for a championship on March 27 at 7 p.m.

There will be no fans in attendance at Warrior Ice Arena, which is also the practice home of the Boston Bruins, but all three games will be broadcast live on NBCSN. It will mark the first time that women’s professional hockey league championship games will air on a major national network in the U.S.

“International Women’s Day is the perfect time to promote our athletes who will have the platform to make ‘HERstory’ by finishing what they started in a safe environment,” said NWHL Commissioner Tyler Tumminia. “It means a great deal to our athletes to have the opportunity to compete to lift the Isobel Cup and to be supported by partners who are committed to growing the women’s game. We extend our appreciation to the Boston Bruins, NBCSN, Twitch, and our sponsors – especially Discover – for making this possible. Hockey fans will be inspired by the skill and dedication of our athletes, but we’re all especially excited about the message this sends to the young girls and boys who will be watching.”

The Isobel Cup will conclude the sixth season of play for the NWHL. The Boston Pride earned a spot in last year’s title game against Minnesota, but the game was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.