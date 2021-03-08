BOSTON (CBS) – A meteor over northern Vermont was seen by people around New England Sunday night.
NASA Meteor Watch said people in the northeast reported seeing "a bright fireball" around 5:38 p.m., including many in New Hampshire and Massachusetts.
Vermont residents in the comments of NASA's post also said they heard a loud boom as the meteor went over.
“Heard and felt it from in the house midway between Stowe and Morrisville. Had no idea what it was!” one woman wrote.
"Heard and felt it in Waterbury, Vermont. Rattled the house and windows!" another added.
NASA said the meteor first appeared at a height of 52 miles over Mount Mansfield State Forest. It then moved northeast at 47,000 mph, traveling 33 miles through the upper atmosphere. It then burned up 33 miles over Beach Hill in Orleans County, Vermont.