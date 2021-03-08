MALDEN (CBS) – An 86-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a car on Hunting Street in Malden Monday afternoon. The woman was walking on the sidewalk when she was struck.
Investigators said a man in his 20s was driving the Toyota RAV4 that crashed through an auto body shop garage, traveled across the street and hit the woman.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released.
The driver of the Toyota was taken to an area hospital.
The incident is under investigation by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Malden Police and the Massachusetts State Police.