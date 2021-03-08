MALDEN (CBS) – An 86-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a car on Hunting Street in Malden Monday afternoon. The woman was walking on the sidewalk when she was struck.
"Literally like one second later she would not have gotten hit," said witness Esteban Brito. "I don't even know just bad luck I don't even know."
Brito works next door to the auto shop where the crash happened at about 1:30 p.m. The Toyota RAV4, driven by a man his 20s, came barreling through a garage door in reverse, crossed a busy street before hitting the woman on the sidewalk who was using a walker.
Brito said the driver seemed confused immediately after the crash. “He like fell out of the car, he was in a daze, the ambulance had to take him away he had no idea what was going on,” Brito said.
The incident is under investigation by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Malden Police and the Massachusetts State Police.