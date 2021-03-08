BOSTON (CBS) — Gas prices have gone up another nickel in Massachusetts and across the United States this week, according to AAA. The average price per gallon in the Bay State is $2.69, eight cents lower than the national average of $2.77 a gallon.
The current price of gas in Massachusetts is a quarter higher than one month ago, and 26 cents higher than the price recorded on March 8, 2020.READ MORE: Can I Get The Vaccine After A Mammogram? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Your COVID Questions
A winter storm that shut down refineries in Texas caused a spike in prices in recent weeks. AAA said “refinery utilization is at an all-time low and crude oil prices surged by more than $2 to $66 a barrel.”READ MORE: Massachusetts Reports 892 New COVID Cases, 18 Additional Deaths
There may not be relief at the pump until the early summer, AAA says.
“With crude oil prices back on the rise, we could see the national average climb towards $2.90 this spring with some relief by early summer,” said AAA’s Mary Maguire in a statement. “The last time we saw the national average flirt with $3 was nearly three years ago in May 2018. At that time, crude was averaging about $71 per barrel.”MORE NEWS: 200 UMass Amherst Students Could Be Suspended After Attending Party