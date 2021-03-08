BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 892 new confirmed COVID cases and 18 additional deaths in the state on Monday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 559,975 while the total number of deaths is 16,103.
There were 41,062 total new tests reported.
As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.67%.
There are 672 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Monday, which is an increase of 7 since Sunday. There are 180 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 27,369 active cases in Massachusetts.