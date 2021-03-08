BRIDGEWATER (CBS) — A hit and run left a man dead in Bridgewater early Sunday morning. Police responded to the Auburn and Summer Streets intersection for a report of an unconscious person in the road around 12:40 a.m.
Officers found a 34-year-old man "who had suffered obvious trauma" and it was determined that he was hit by a car. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man's sister identified him as Ian Alexander Dalgliesh of Northboro.
Bridgewater Police and Massachusetts State Police are investigating.
Anyone with information should call Bridgewater Police Detectives at 508-697-6118 or State Police at 508-894-2600.