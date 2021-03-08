BOSTON (CBS) — Better days are ahead. The four words we have all been longing to hear and wishing to be true for so many reasons, for so long. Our state, our region, is about to come alive. We’ve certainly had winters when we felt cooped up and removed from society before. We endured over 100” of snow back in 2015 and four straight nor’easters to end the season back in 2018…no doubt spring couldn’t come soon enough back then. But still, nothing can compare to 2020-2021. The pandemic has kept us locked down, shut out, and isolated. While this winter was fairly typical from a weather standpoint, I’m not sure we have ever needed spring so badly ever before.

The wait is over.

We may still be a few weeks away from the actual spring equinox but I am calling it. Spring arrives this week.

In just the next 5-6 days, we will see:

First flowers blooming, likely crocus, and your local garden center with a boatload of pansies for sale

Swarms of birds returning from their winter down south

Our first 60 degree temperatures since Christmas Day (well over 70s days ago)

Perhaps, our first 70 degree temperatures since early November! (well over 100 days ago)

And finally, the return of Daylight Saving Time on Sunday and sunsets closing in on 7 p.m.!

If that doesn’t sound like spring, I don’t know what does!

Let me give you a lay of the land over the next several days:

TUESDAY: The transition begins…

-High temperatures: generally in the low 50s

-Warmest locations: South of Boston, interior Bristol and Plymouth counties (some mid-50s)

-Coolest locations: Worcester Hills, Berkshires, mainly 45-50 and Outer Cape and Islands (40s)

-Boston record: 77 in 2016, not even close

WEDNESDAY: Tad milder inland, cooler at Coast with sea breeze.

-High temperatures: 50-55 away from the Coast, 40s at the Shoreline

-Warmest locations: About 10 miles away from the Coast, around 495 area (50-55)

-Coolest locations: Immediate Coastline thanks to a sea breeze, generally in the 40s

-Boston record: 71 in 1878, not happening

THURSDAY: Off and running!

-High temperatures: 60-65 for most

-Warmest locations: Middlesex County, Merrimack Valley, Southern New Hampshire (generally mid-60s, outside shot at nicking 70 somewhere)

-Coolest locations: South Shore, South Coast, Cape, and Islands (45-55), thanks to a steady southwest wind off the chilly Ocean

-Boston record: 67 in 1990, depending on exact wind direction not impossible to reach. Also could set a record high minimum temperature on Thursday (currently 51 in 1825)

FRIDAY: Likely the warmest day

-High temperatures: 65-70 in Eastern MA

-Warmest locations: 128 and 495 belts, most of Eastern MA away from South Coast (65-70)

-Coolest locations: South Coast, Cape, and Islands due to steady southwest wind off chilly Ocean (45-55), also Western MA due to front approaching, cloud cover, and cooler air starting to push in

-Boston record: 71 in 2012, there is a chance! Also could set a record high minimum temperature on Friday (currently 46 in 1899)

THIS WEEKEND: Back to March…

Back to reality on the Weekend with temperatures mainly in the 40s (some 30s on Sunday). However, don’t forget we “spring ahead” into Daylight Saving Time at 2 a.m. Sunday! The sunset on Sunday night will be at 6:50 pm!

Now to temper the spring excitement just a bit (you knew this was coming right?) — given this forecast only takes us out to mid-March we certainly cannot rule out any additional snow and cold, in fact, we can almost assure you that winter is not completely over. However, with the sun angle approaching September-like elevations and the ground starting to unthaw, any additional snow that does come, certainly wouldn’t have any staying power. The long-range forecasts are iffy right now and many indicate the third week of March has a decent chance to return to a cold, wintry-feel, certainly much different from this week.

My advice, enjoy this week! Take advantage and get outside! Just don’t stow away the snow shovels quite yet.

