BEDFORD, N.H. (CBS) – Three lanes of the F.E. Everett Turnpike in New Hampshire are closed Monday after a crash at the Bedford toll plaza.
It happened around 10:45 a.m.
The New Hampshire Department of Transportation said the three center lanes will be closed for an extended period of time on the southbound side. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
New Hampshire State Police called crash "serious" and shared a picture of a heavily damaged car.
A driver was killed in 2018 following a fiery crash at the same toll booth on the northbound side.