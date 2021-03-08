TD Garden Lays Out COVID-19 Protocols For Fans Attending Bruins, Celtics GamesWith the return of fans now just weeks away in Boston, the TD Garden has released a video that lays out new protocols for those who will be in attendance for Bruins and Celtics games.

NWHL Announces That Isobel Cup Will Take Place At Warrior Ice Arena In BrightonThe Isobel Cup is coming to Boston.

No Green For Griffin: Blake Griffin Reportedly Signing With Brooklyn NetsIf you were hoping that the Celtics would add Blake Griffin via free agency, you're going to be pretty disappointed.

Report: Jimmy Garoppolo Is 'Plan A' For Patriots At QuarterbackThe Patriots don't really have a quarterback right now. Jimmy Garoppolo is still very much under contract for the 49ers. Apparently, folks in Foxboro are banking on a change to both of those situations soon.

Patriots QB Watch: 'Looks Like' Ryan Fitzpatrick Will RetireRyan Fitzpatrick is apparently leaning toward retirement, potentially ending an impressive career for the Harvard graduate.