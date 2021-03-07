BOSTON (CBS) – Not everyone agreed with the NHL’s decision to suspend Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson for seven games after a dirty hit that left Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo out of the lineup for the foreseeable future.

First it was Washington head coach Peter Laviolette, who said Saturday before the suspension was announced that he didn’t believe Wilson would miss any games.

“I mean, to me, it was a hockey hit. If this is a suspendable play then all hitting really is going to probably have to be removed because he didn’t take any strides, he didn’t target the head, a player was up against the boards, he was upright and Tom hit him hard,” the coach said, via Samantha Pell of the Washington post. “I hope the player’s OK, but, for me, the call I think was correct on the ice last night. This hit happens so many times through the course of the game where somebody hits somebody against the boards and so I think we’re still hopeful that Tom will be available to us.”

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy was asked about Laviolette’s comments on Sunday. Cassidy said he didn’t blame the coach for defending his player, but clearly disagreed with Laviolette.

Capitals superstar forward Alex Ovechkin took things even further Sunday, a day after the suspension was announced.

Alex Ovechkin describes Tom Wilson getting a seven-game suspension for boarding Boston’s Brandon Carlo as “kind of a joke.” READ MORE: Washington's Tom Wilson Suspended For 7 Games For Hit On Bruins' Brandon Carlo Ovechkin agreed with the call on the ice. Didn’t think the hit even warranted two minutes. — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) March 7, 2021

The Bruins will be on the ice without Carlo Sunday night against the New Jersey Devils. Cassidy said Carlo is feeling better, but is still week-to-week.

Ovechkin was fined by the NHL last week after he speared Bruins forward Trent Frederic in the groin.

Washington and Boston next square off April 8.