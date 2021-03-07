CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
WESTFORD (CBS) – A skier was seriously injured Sunday afternoon at Nashoba Valley Ski Area in Westford after a crash that left him trapped under a building. The 18-year-old boy suffered “severe” injuries in the crash, firefighters said.

Firefighters were called to remove to removed the skier from under the building around 1:15 p.m. He was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center by MedFlight.

The building was off a trail near the bottom of the Nashoba Slope, which is rated a blue square, for “more difficult,” the ski area said.

The skier’s condition is not currently known.

According to Nashoba Valley Ski Area, he was wearing a helmet at the time.

No further information is currently available.

