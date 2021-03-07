PELHAM, N.H. (CBS) – Three people, including a Winchester woman, were seriously hurt in a head-on collision Saturday night in New Hampshire.
The crash happened on Bridge Street in Pelham.
Two cars were heavily damaged, and came to a stop blocking both lanes.
A Winchester woman was in one car. An 18-year-old and 20-year-old were in the other.
All three people were taken to the hospital.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.