By CBSBoston.com Staff
PELHAM, N.H. (CBS) – Three people, including a Winchester woman, were seriously hurt in a head-on collision Saturday night in New Hampshire.

The crash happened on Bridge Street in Pelham.

Two cars were heavily damaged, and came to a stop blocking both lanes.

Three people were hurt in a head-on crash In Pelham, N.H. (Image Credit: Pelham Police)

A Winchester woman was in one car. An 18-year-old and 20-year-old were in the other.

All three people were taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

