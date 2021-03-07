FOXBORO (CBS) – Tom Brady’s first year in Tampa Bay went so well that the Buccaneers appear ready to keep things going.

Brady signed a 2-year contract with the Bucs last offseason after two decades with the Patriots.

According to reports on Saturday, Brady and the team are working on potentially extending the deal after one season.

Josina Anderson of ESPN reported that the sides are “getting closer” to reworking the contract.

I'm told the #Bucs are 'getting closer' to reworking Tom Brady's contract, per source. Tom Brady will be 44 in August. Brady has said he'd 'consider' playing beyond 45 years old. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 6, 2021

Brady, who turns 44 in August, has long said he hopes to play until at least 45 years old.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic described the contract talks as a “routine discussion for this time of year.”

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers have discussed a new contract, according to a source, but it's been characterized as more of a routine discussion for this time of year. Something could happen, but it doesn't sound imminent. He's got one year left on his current deal. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 6, 2021

“Something could happen, but it doesn’t sound imminent,” Howe reported.