DANVERS (CBS) — Some residents who booked coronavirus vaccinations through the state’s 211 call-in system say they were turned away when they showed up for their appointments in Danvers this weekend. The issue appears to be a communication problem between the state’s system and the company that runs the vaccination site.

On Sunday the car line at the Double Tree Hotel in Danvers stretched down the street. The parking lot was full of anxious folks thrilled to get their COVID-19 vaccine shot.

“We came here for the first shot beautiful, beautiful system. Got us in and out, it’s a pleasure,” one man said.

But not everyone had the same experience when it comes to booking appointments.

Sixty-nine-year-old Christine Flynn of Peabody said she got a call back from the state’s COVID Vaccine 211 call center telling her they had booked her appointment for Saturday, March 6. But when Flynn arrived, Curative, who runs the site, told her there was no shot available for her.

“She was told that 211 had no right making appointments for Saturday at Curative Danvers site. And the only thing she could do is call 211 and make a new appointment,” explained daughter Kathryn Flynn.

“I was ping pong ball. Call 211, call Curative and what do I get out of it? Absolutely nothing,” said Christine.

On Sunday afternoon Curative released a statement, saying: “The Curative site at Danvers did not have the list of Saturday appointments made through the state’s 211 call system as we normally do due to an issue with data sharing. Unfortunately, this one-day situation meant that we were not able to provide vaccinations to some who had booked an appointment through the 211 system. We took their information and will schedule them for an appointment as soon as possible.”

To make matters worse Flynn is caring for her ailing homebound husband who also is in need of the vaccine. She said because of her husband’s condition, the Danvers site is the most convenient one for her to get vaccinated.

“Right now we still don’t have an appointment that we thought we had. Obviously, there was a colossal miscommunication,” said Kathryn.

Christine is still waiting for a call back from 211 and still trying to get a COVID vaccine appointment.