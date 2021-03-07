ROCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) — A Franklin man was arrested for reckless driving after New Hampshire State Police said they clocked him driving 142 miles per hour on Route 16. It happened in Rochester around 8 p.m. on Saturday.
“Working together, [troopers] were able to stop the vehicle in the area of the Rochester Toll Plaza,” State Police said.READ MORE: 34-Year-Old Man Dies After Hit-And-Run In Bridgewater
The driver was identified as 20-year-old Christopher Fren.READ MORE: 800 Nurses At St. Vincent Hospital In Worcester Preparing To Strike
Fren was charged with reckless operation and released on personal recognizance.MORE NEWS: Miscommunication Between State, COVID Vaccine Site In Danvers Leaves Some Without Appointments
He was ordered to appear at the 7th Circuit Rochester District Court on May 12.