CANTON (CBS) – A 17-year-old Natick boy was killed and several others were hurt Saturday night in a rollover crash on Interstate 93 in Canton.
Around 10:30 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was driving a 2012 Jeep Wrangler near Exit 2B when Massachusetts State Police say he tried to cross multiple lanes to take the exit.READ MORE: Coronavirus In Massachusetts: Today's Developments
The Jeep then slammed into a 2011 Toyota Corolla that was being driven by a 28-year-old woman on the ramp.READ MORE: Rally Held In Boston For George Floyd As Derek Chauvin Trial Begins Next Week
Impact from the crash pushed the Toyota into the woods. The Jeep rolled over across the ramp and came to a stop in the grass nearby.
A 17-year-old who was a passenger in the back seat of the Jeep was ejected from the crash. The teenager was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton, but did not survive. His name is not being released because he is a juvenile.MORE NEWS: NH Motor Speedway Mass Vaccination Site Aims To Administer 12,000 J&J Shots Over 3 Days
Three other people in the Jeep and the woman from the Toyota were all taken to area hospitals. State Police said all four had non-life threatening injuries.