EVERETT (CBS) — Three men are facing charges after a cheating scheme was discovered at Encore Boston Harbor, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Friday. The Baccarat scheme allegedly netted $23,000 in profits over two nights.
Authorities said 53-year-old Jianming Li, a dealer at the casino, colluded with 41-year-old Jun Zhang, a former Maryland casino dealer, and 46-year-old De Lin. All three men are from out of state.
"It is alleged that while he was dealing the cards, Li exposed a series of playing cards, memorized them, marked them with a 'bookmark' card, then used his cell phone to communicate the cards and their order to Zhang, when both excused themselves to use separate bathrooms," said a statement from the A.G.'s office.
Li and Zhang were indicted Friday on the two counts of cheating under the Gaming Act, two counts of conspiracy, and larceny by a single scheme. Li was also charged with making false statements to the gaming commission.
Lin was indicted on the charge of cheating under the Gaming Act, and conspiracy.
All three men will be arraigned on the charges in Middlesex Superior Court at a later date.