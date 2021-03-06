LOUDON, N.H. (CBS/AP) – The Granite State’s first COVID mass vaccination site opened on Saturday at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway, where nearly 4,000 residents were given the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine.
The site will be open through Monday, and state officials are hoping to administer 12,000 total shots of the vaccine over the three-day period.
Gov. Chris Sununu said the state was able to move up to this weekend vaccines for individuals, most of whom were originally scheduled to receive their shots in April.
"The opportunity to vaccinate nearly 12,000 Granite Staters at one site over the course of a single weekend is an incredible opportunity for New Hampshire," the Republican said.
The move was made possible by the delivery of Johnson & Johnson vaccine shots.
Those scheduled to receive a shot drove up to the area where the shots were being administered and then drove on to an observation area where they were monitored for a brief period of time before being allowed to leave.
