BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,495 new confirmed COVID cases and 52 additional deaths in the state on Saturday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed deaths in the state has now surpassed 16,000, with the state reporting 16,033 deaths in total. Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed cases is now 557,802.
There were 100,359 total new tests reported.
As of Saturday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.79%.
There are 687 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Saturday, which is a decrease of 29 since Friday. There are 176 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 27,190 active cases in Massachusetts.