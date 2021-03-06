LOWELL (CBS) — A 103-year-old man celebrated his birthday with the COVID vaccine and a cake at Lowell General Hospital on Friday. The hospital said while every coronavirus vaccination is something to celebrate, this moment was extra special.
“Luis Valencia Torres, who turned 103 years young today, got a special surprise while waiting the required 15 minutes after receiving his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Our team surprised Luis with balloons, cake, and a heartfelt rendition of Happy Birthday, with back up singing from the other patients in the observation area,” Lowell General Hosptial posted to Facebook.
“Happy birthday, Luis and thank you for giving us the privilege of vaccinating and celebrating you!”