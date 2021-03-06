PELHAM, N.H. (CBS) — A Somerville woman was arrested after she crashed into a telephone pole in Pelham, New Hampshire around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday. Thirty-six-year-old Jeanette Chavarin was drunk at the time, police said.
The car had significant front-end damage. The telephone pole was snapped in half at its base and leaning over her car with live wires still attached. Chavarin found in her car but uninjured.READ MORE: Massachusetts Provides $46M In Affordable Housing Grants
It happened at the intersection of Atwood Road and Fletcher Drive.READ MORE: Three Men Charged In Cheating Scheme At Encore Boston Harbor
Chavarin was charged with driving under the influence and criminal mischief.MORE NEWS: Stores Are Closing But This Discount Chain Plans To Move In
She will be arraigned in Salem District Court on March 22.