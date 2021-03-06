CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Drunk Driving Arrest, Pelham NH News, Somerville News

PELHAM, N.H. (CBS) — A Somerville woman was arrested after she crashed into a telephone pole in Pelham, New Hampshire around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday. Thirty-six-year-old Jeanette Chavarin was drunk at the time, police said.

The car had significant front-end damage. The telephone pole was snapped in half at its base and leaning over her car with live wires still attached. Chavarin found in her car but uninjured.

READ MORE: Massachusetts Provides $46M In Affordable Housing Grants

Pelham Police said a Somerville woman was drunk driving when she hit a telephone pole early Saturday morning (Photos Via Pelham NH Police)

It happened at the intersection of Atwood Road and Fletcher Drive.

READ MORE: Three Men Charged In Cheating Scheme At Encore Boston Harbor

Chavarin was charged with driving under the influence and criminal mischief.

MORE NEWS: Stores Are Closing But This Discount Chain Plans To Move In

Jeanette Chavarin (Photo Via Pelham NH Police)

She will be arraigned in Salem District Court on March 22.

CBSBoston.com Staff