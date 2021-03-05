LYNn (CBS) – Soul City Yoga owners Sara Bailey and Shanel Anderson are 0-for-3 in trying to secure a Paycheck Protection Program loan.

“We got a phone call this past Tuesday that we were once again not eligible and denied,” said Bailey.

They own yoga studios in both Lynn and Malden. They’re still hoping for any kind of assistance to stay afloat until the pandemic is over.

“It will certainly help us continue to pay to pay our staff and our rent and our cost of operation,” said Anderson.

Bailey and Anderson say they keep getting denied for PPP loans because of how their small business is structured.

“The teachers that we pay, we pay through as independent contractors, so they’re not considered to be employees,” said Bailey.

Bailey and Anderson are not the only small business owners frustrated with the federal loan requirements.

“This program is not structured in a way that works well for very small businesses it really works best for much larger organizations,” said Karen Kelleher Executive Director of Local Initiatives Support Corporation.

LISC is leading a coalition of banks and organizations that are helping provide equitable access to the federal loans.

Kelleher is encouraging all small businesses to apply for any grant they can find and to reach out to them for PPP help.

“Currently, the PPP program is open until March 31st most people expect the resources to hold out until then so we will be we are committed to providing support for PPP until then,” said Kelleher.

LISC is holding a free online workshop Saturday, March 6, to help small businesses like Soul City navigate the PPP loan process.

You can sign up for the here at https://www.lisc.org/boston/covid-19/massachusetts-equitable-ppp-access-initiative/