BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Health announced on Friday that the state has administered two million COVID vaccine doses.
According to the state’s vaccination report on Friday, 1,355,389 Massachusetts residents have received the first dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. Meanwhile, 646,005 residents doses have been administered the second dose of either vaccine.
There have also been 4,406 Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine doses administered, bringing the total doses to 2,005,800.
As of Friday, 2,420,360 total vaccine doses have been shipped to the state, meaning 82.9% of the doses reported to the Massachusetts Immunization Information System have been administered.