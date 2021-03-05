BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts school board granted the education commissioner the authority to start the process of ending remote and hybrid learning. Commissioner Jeff Riley made his case to the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education during a meeting Friday afternoon.

The board voted 8-3 to allow Commissioner Riley to move ahead with a phased-in plan for in-person learning beginning on April 5 with elementary students.

“As we think about getting back to a more traditional way of learning, I think that we need to recognize that we as a board and as a state, need to focus on the gaps and unfinished learning that have been created through this pandemic,” Riley said.

It is the latest development in the state’s push to get more students back in the classroom. The plan would later extend to middle and high school students.

“What school is, is a lifeline for these children, and it is without school that their lives have been disrupted,” UMass Memorial pediatrician Dr. Safdar Medina said at the meeting. “They’ve lost their primary source of social interaction. And at each stage of development, whether you’re five years old or whether you’re 17 years old, it is crucial to make those relationships.”

Commissioner Riley said parents would have the option for their children to learn remotely through the end of the year.

Right now, about 20% of school districts are fully remote accounting for about 400,000 students.

Massachusetts educators, child care workers and school staff can sign up for COVID vaccine appointments starting Thursday, March 11.