BOSTON (CBS) — A football player with local roots is calling it a career, after reaching the pinnacle of the sport.
Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman announced that he is retiring from the NFL. The 32-year-old spent two seasons with the Cardinals to start his career before playing eight seasons for the Chiefs, winning the Super Bowl a year ago.
A native of North Attleboro, Sherman was the Massachusetts Gatorade Player of the Year in 2006, before playing collegiately at UConn and getting drafted in the fifth round by the Cardinals.

Thank you Chiefs Kingdom #deputysheriff #HSI #retirement #Chiefs #NFL pic.twitter.com/pjyN8xO1tP
— Anthony Sherman (@Shermanator_42) March 4, 2021
“Kansas City, thanks for all the memories. It’s been a great run,” Sherman said. “Eight years, Super Bowls. But it’s on to the next chapter.”

I’ll miss ya bro! Congrats on a great career! https://t.co/wZa2a7ii5R
— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) March 5, 2021
Sherman earned a Pro Bowl spot in 2018, and he retires with 625 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns in his career.