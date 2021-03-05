CULVER CITY, Calif. (CBS) — History will be made on “Jeopardy!” next week. Journalist Katie Couric will take over as the quiz show’s latest guest host for two weeks starting Monday, and in the process become the first woman to ever host “Jeopardy!”
Couric's message to any little girls watching is "it's cool to be smart." She is the third guest host of "Jeopardy!" since legendary host Alex Trebek's death, following former champion Ken Jennings and executive producer Mike Richards.
Couric will be the first of many celebrity guest hosts to take the reins. The others slated to host are Aaron Rodgers, Bill Whitaker, Mayim Bialik, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Anderson Cooper, Savannah Guthrie and Dr. Sanjay Gupta.
A donation will be made to a charity of each guest host’s choice, equal to the cumulative winnings of the contestants that compete while they’re hosting. Couric’s charity is Stand Up To Cancer.
"Jeopardy!" says there are still additional guest hosts to come, which will be announced at a later date.
“Jeopardy!” airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on WBZ-TV.