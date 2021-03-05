Bruins Respond To Head Shot With 5-1 Victory Over CapitalsBrad Marchand had two goals and an assist, and the Boston Bruins responded to a head shot from Capitals forward Tom Wilson with a three-goal second period to beat Washington 5-1 on Friday night.

Mass. Native Anthony Sherman Retires From NFL After 10 SeasonsA football player with local roots is calling it a career, after reaching the pinnacle of the sport.

Tom Brady Reacts To Record-Setting $1.32 Million Sale Of Patriots Rookie CardA rookie card from Brady's 2000 season with the Patriots sold for a record amount, fetching $1.32 million from the winning bidder.

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown To Square Off On Opposite All-Star TeamsYoung Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown may be heading to the All-Star Game together, but they won't be teammates when it's time for tip-off.

Jayson Tatum Still Not 'Back To Normal' After January Bout With COVID-19Jayson Tatum looks from afar to be firing on all cylinders. But he admitted after the win that he's still not feeling quite right after battling COVID-19 in January.