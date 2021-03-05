BOSTON (CBS) — Young Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown may be heading to the All-Star Game together, but they won’t be teammates when it’s time for tip-off.
The NBA held its All-Star draft on Thursday night, with Kevin Durant picking one squad and LeBron James picking the other.
Tatum was selected as the final starter for Team Durant. Tatum will join up with lifelong friend Bradley Beal as well as former teammate Kyrie Irving.
In the reserves draft, Brown went to Team LeBron, with James referring to him as Jaylen ‘Underappreciated’ Brown.
“That’s great to have one of, if not the best player to ever play, select you and point out some of the things that you’ve been doing or some of the things that he’s seen,” Brown said of James. “So I appreciate him for that. And playing against Jayson, that’s going to be fun.”
This will be the first All-Star appearance for Brown, while it's the second straight All-Star nod for Tatum, who will be making his first start in the game. Tatum was elevated to the starting lineup in place of the injured Durant.
Team LeBron Roster
STARTERS
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Stephen Curry
Luka Doncic
Nikola Jokic
LeBron James
RESERVES
Jaylen Brown
Paul George
Rudy Gobert
Damian Lillard
Chris Paul
Domantas Sabonis
Ben Simmons
Team Durant Roster
STARTERS
Bradley Beal
Joel Embiid
Kyrie Irving
Kawhie Leonard
Jayson Tatum
RESERVES
Devin Booker
James Harden
Zach Lavine
Donovan Mitchell
Julius Randle
Nikola Vucevic
Zion Williamson
The All-Star Game will take place at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday night. Both Brown and Tatum will participate in the 3-point contest, which will be held before the game.