BOSTON (CBS) — Three more states were added to the Massachusetts COVID-19 travel order exempt list as of Saturday. They are Missouri, Oregon, and Washington.
Travelers from those states will not need to quarantine or provide a negative test upon arrival.READ MORE: Small Business Owners Across Mass. Express Frustrations Securing PPP Loans
States are considered lower-risk when their positive test rates are below 5% and daily cases per 100,000 are below 10.READ MORE: Mass. School Board Votes To Allow Education Commissioner To Begin In-Person Learning Plan
Non-exempt travelers need to quarantine for 10 days upon arriving in Massachusetts or provide a negative test taken within 72 hours prior to their arrival. They can also test once in Massachusetts, but need to quarantine until a negative test comes back.
Failure to fill out a Travel Form and comply with quarantine regulations may result in a $500 fine per day.MORE NEWS: Massachusetts Reports 1,677 New COVID Cases, 25 Additional Deaths
Hawaii and Puerto Rico were already on the exempt list.