WORCESTER (CBS) — The coronavirus field hospital set up at the DCU Center in Worcester will close at 7 p.m. on March 15 as long as hospitalizations continue to decrease. The site opened on Dec. 6 to help deal with the state’s second COVID-19 surge around the holidays.
It has treated about 650 patients.
Instead of shutting down entirely, the field hospital will remain in hibernation mode, allowing UMass Memorial to monitor COVID-19 trends and determine the site is needed again.
The DCU Center was also used as a field hospital was used last April and May as well.