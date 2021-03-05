BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,677 new confirmed COVID cases and 25 additional deaths in the state on Friday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 556,307 while the total number of deaths is 15,992.
There were 106,263 total new tests reported.
As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.82%.
As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.82%.
There are 716 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Friday, which is a decrease of 25 since Thursday. There are 180 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 27,382 active cases in Massachusetts.